From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Intf.FlexRay.AccStartRng

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Range of clock deviation allowed for startup frames during node integration. Expressed in microticks (0–1875).

This property corresponds to the pdAcceptedStartupRange node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Accepted Startup Range

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics