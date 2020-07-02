Intf.FlexRay.AccStartRng

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Range of clock deviation allowed for startup frames during node integration. Expressed in microticks (0–1875).
This property corresponds to the pdAcceptedStartupRange node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.
You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Accepted Startup Range
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application