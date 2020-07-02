From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Intf.Enet.Time.StepsGM

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Indicates the number of steps that this clock is removed from the grandmaster. For example, if there is a single Ethernet cable that connects this clock to the grandmaster, this property returns the value 1.

The best master clock algorithm (BMCA) uses this property for topology analysis. If two potentially equal grandmasters provide the same timescale, the BMCA can select the one that is closer, with the rationale that each step has an adverse effect on accuracy.

For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the stepsRemoved attribute, specified in 14.3.1 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Steps to Grandmaster

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

