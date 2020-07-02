Intf.Enet.Time.StepsGM

Indicates the number of steps that this clock is removed from the grandmaster. For example, if there is a single Ethernet cable that connects this clock to the grandmaster, this property returns the value 1.

The best master clock algorithm (BMCA) uses this property for topology analysis. If two potentially equal grandmasters provide the same timescale, the BMCA can select the one that is closer, with the rationale that each step has an adverse effect on accuracy.

For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the stepsRemoved attribute, specified in 14.3.1 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.

