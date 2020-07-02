Intf.Enet.Time.ProtEn?

This property must be written to false prior to changing the value of the Protocol property. All other writable Time Sync properties can be changed while this property is True.

The Protocol Enabled? property is created only when at least one XNET Session exists on the Ethernet interface; therefore, this property is effectively False when no XNET Session is created. The time synchronization protocol does not run outside the context of XNET sessions.

This property is not associated with the state of input/output on the session (refer to State Models). It is possible to enable the time synchronization protocol prior to starting the session (e.g., to wait for Synced? to equal True prior to timestamping received frames). It is also possible to start the session with the time synchronization protocol disabled, in which case frames from Read (Frame Ethernet) contain a network synced? flag of False.

For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, a property value of True corresponds to running the clock's protocol, as described in 7.4 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011. A property value of True does not necessarily indicate that time is synchronized with the neighboring port. The AS Capable property is used to determine if the neighboring port is running 802.1AS.