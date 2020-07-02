Intf.Enet.Time.Pri1

The best master clock algorithm (BMCA) uses this property as the first comparison to determine the grandmaster. Lower values take precedence.

Valid values range from 0 to 255. The value 255 specifies that the clock is not grandmaster-capable (slave only). For example, if you write this property to zero, and all other clocks in the network have a Priority1 greater than zero, this clock is likely to be selected as grandmaster.

For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the priority1 attribute, specified in 14.2.6 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.

Data type: