Intf.Enet.Time.Pri1

The best master clock algorithm (BMCA) uses this property as the first comparison to determine the grandmaster. Lower values take precedence.
Valid values range from 0 to 255. The value 255 specifies that the clock is not grandmaster-capable (slave only). For example, if you write this property to zero, and all other clocks in the network have a Priority1 greater than zero, this clock is likely to be selected as grandmaster.
For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the priority1 attribute, specified in 14.2.6 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Priority1
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application