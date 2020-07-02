Intf.Enet.Time.Port.St.CtrValues

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
returns the counter value of each Time Sync Port statistics property supported by XNET.
Each counter value is returned as a string for display, but the internal counter uses a 64-bit unsigned integer (U64) data type to avoid rollover.
The counter resets to zero when the system powers up or the device is reset, and increments according to the description in Counter Names.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Port:Statistics:Counter Values
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
The counter value at a specific index corresponds to the name at the same index in Counter Names. The array of strings for this property is the same size as the Counter Names array of strings. Refer to Counter Names for a description of each counter value.
The array of counters are not provided as a single snapshot in time. For example, it is possible that a new frame is received as the values are returned, such that index 3 does not count the new frame, and index 4 does count the new frame.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application