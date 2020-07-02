From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.PortStConf

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Configures the Port State when BMCA Enabled? is False. Valid values are Master and Slave.

If BMCA Enabled? is True, the value in this property is ignored.

When an XNET session is started on a port that is set to Tap mode, this property becomes read only and its value cannot be modified.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Port:Port State Configured

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

