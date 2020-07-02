Intf.Enet.Time.Port.PortStConf

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Configures the Port State when BMCA Enabled? is False. Valid values are Master and Slave.
If BMCA Enabled? is True, the value in this property is ignored.
When an XNET session is started on a port that is set to Tap mode, this property becomes read only and its value cannot be modified.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Port:Port State Configured
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application