Intf.Enet.Time.Port.PropDly

This property uses a double-precision floating-point, and the value is provided in seconds, which is typically used in LabVIEW for relative times. To convert the value to nanoseconds, multiply this property value by 1,000,000,000.

The propagation speed for copper wires is close to 2 * 10^8 meters/second (5 nanoseconds/meter). Therefore, multiplying this property value by 200,000,000 provides a close approximation of the cable length in meters. For example, 800 nanoseconds of propagation delay occurs with approximately 160 meters of copper cable.

For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the neighborPropDelay attribute, specified in 14.6.7 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.