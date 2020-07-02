Intf.Enet.Time.Port.PropDly

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Provides the propagation delay for the Ethernet cable between this clock and its neighboring clock.
Propagation delay is the time it takes for a single bit to travel along the wire (i.e., PHY to PHY). Propagation delay is a fundamental measurement that is required for time synchronization.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Port:Propagation Delay
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
This property uses a double-precision floating-point, and the value is provided in seconds, which is typically used in LabVIEW for relative times. To convert the value to nanoseconds, multiply this property value by 1,000,000,000.
The propagation speed for copper wires is close to 2 * 10^8 meters/second (5 nanoseconds/meter). Therefore, multiplying this property value by 200,000,000 provides a close approximation of the cable length in meters. For example, 800 nanoseconds of propagation delay occurs with approximately 160 meters of copper cable.
For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the neighborPropDelay attribute, specified in 14.6.7 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application