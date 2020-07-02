Intf.Enet.Time.Port.Pdly?

When Pdelay Enabled? is True, the port transmits Pdelay request messages (Pdelay_Req) to the neighboring clock and processes received Pdelay response messages (Pdelay_Resp). The port also processes received Pdelay request messages and transmits Pdelay response messages. The Propagation Delay is measured using this message exchange. The Propagation Delay Configured property is not used while Pdelay is enabled.

When this property is False, Pdelay messages are not transmitted, and received Pdelay messages are ignored. The false value is useful for in-vehicle applications in which the topology for time synchronization is considered to be part of the vehicle's static design. The Propagation Delay Configured property must be used in order to specify the propagation delay for the port. The read-only Propagation Delay property reflects Propagation Delay Configured.

For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, a property value of true corresponds to propagation delay measurement as described in 11.1.2 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011. A property value of false is not specified in IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011. Behavior analogous to a property value of false is specified for 802.1AS as part of the AUTOSAR Specification of Time Synchronization over Ethernet, and the Avnu Automotive Ethernet AVB Functional and Interoperability Specification.