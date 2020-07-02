Intf.Enet.Time.GMClkOffVar

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Provides the Clock Offset Scaled Log Variance of the currently selected grandmaster for this clock.
For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the grandmasterOffsetScaledLogVariance attribute, specified in 14.4.6 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Grandmaster Clock Offset Scaled Log Variance
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application