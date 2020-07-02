From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Intf.Enet.Time.ClkAccy

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Indicates the accuracy of the hardware clock (e.g., oscillator) distributed by the clock when it is the grandmaster.

The best master clock algorithm (BMCA) uses this property in its comparison of clock quality.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Clock Accuracy

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

This property uses a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:

Enumeration Value Description
Within25nsec 32 Time is accurate to within 25 ns
Within100nsec 33 Time is accurate to within 100 ns
Within250nsec 34 Time is accurate to within 250 ns
Within1usec 35 Time is accurate to within 1 µs
Within2500nsec 36 Time is accurate to within 2500 ns
Within10usec 37 Time is accurate to within 10 µs
Within25usec 38 Time is accurate to within 25 µs
Within100usec 39 Time is accurate to within 100 µs
Within250usec 40 Time is accurate to within 250 µs
Within1msec 41 Time is accurate to within 1 ms
Within2500usec 42 Time is accurate to within 2500 µs
Within10msec 43 Time is accurate to within 10 ms
Within25msec 44 Time is accurate to within 25 ms
Within100msec 45 Time is accurate to within 100 ms
Within250msec 46 Time is accurate to within 250 ms
Within1sec 47 Time is accurate to within 1 s
Within10sec 48 Time is accurate to within 10 s
GreaterThan10sec 49 Time accuracy is greater than 10 s
Unknown 254 Clock is not synchronized

For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the clockAccuracy parameter as described in 14.2.4 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, which in turn references 7.6.2.5 of IEEE Std 1588-2008, which describes clock accuracy values.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

