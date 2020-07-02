Intf.Enet.Time.ClkAccy

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Indicates the accuracy of the hardware clock (e.g., oscillator) distributed by the clock when it is the grandmaster.
The best master clock algorithm (BMCA) uses this property in its comparison of clock quality.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Clock Accuracy
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
This property uses a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:
|Enumeration
|Value
|Description
|Within25nsec
|32
|Time is accurate to within 25 ns
|Within100nsec
|33
|Time is accurate to within 100 ns
|Within250nsec
|34
|Time is accurate to within 250 ns
|Within1usec
|35
|Time is accurate to within 1 µs
|Within2500nsec
|36
|Time is accurate to within 2500 ns
|Within10usec
|37
|Time is accurate to within 10 µs
|Within25usec
|38
|Time is accurate to within 25 µs
|Within100usec
|39
|Time is accurate to within 100 µs
|Within250usec
|40
|Time is accurate to within 250 µs
|Within1msec
|41
|Time is accurate to within 1 ms
|Within2500usec
|42
|Time is accurate to within 2500 µs
|Within10msec
|43
|Time is accurate to within 10 ms
|Within25msec
|44
|Time is accurate to within 25 ms
|Within100msec
|45
|Time is accurate to within 100 ms
|Within250msec
|46
|Time is accurate to within 250 ms
|Within1sec
|47
|Time is accurate to within 1 s
|Within10sec
|48
|Time is accurate to within 10 s
|GreaterThan10sec
|49
|Time accuracy is greater than 10 s
|Unknown
|254
|Clock is not synchronized
For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the clockAccuracy parameter as described in 14.2.4 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, which in turn references 7.6.2.5 of IEEE Std 1588-2008, which describes clock accuracy values.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application