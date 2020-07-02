Intf.Enet.St.CtrValues

The counter value at a specific index corresponds to the name at the same index in Counter Names. The array of strings for this property is the same size as the Counter Names array of strings. Refer to Counter Names for a description of each counter value.

The array of counters are not provided as a single snapshot in time. For example, it is possible that a new frame is received as the values are returned, such that index 3 does not count the new frame, and index 4 does count the new frame.