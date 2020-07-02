Intf.Enet.St.CtrNames

The name at a specific index corresponds to the counter at the same index in Counter Values. The array of strings for this property is the same size as the Counter Values array of strings.

The Counter Names and Counter Values properties are intended to be used together to display all statistics on the front panel. These properties do not require knowledge of specific property names. For example, if a new version of NI-XNET adds a statistic property (to the end of the arrays), the new property will display without change to your LabVIEW application.

Statistics are grouped as receive (rx) and transmit (tx).

When the Port Mode of the session's interface is set to Direct, receive and transmit are relative to that interface.

When the Port Mode is set to Tap, receive statistics refer to this session's interface, and all transmit statistics are zero. If you want to get statistics for frames received by the Tap partner, use a session with the Tap partner's interface.

All statistics reset to zero when the system powers up or the device is reset.