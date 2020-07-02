Intf.Enet.PhySt

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Indicates the master/slave state that the interface is using for the Ethernet PHY.
This property is configured using NI MAX or the System Configuration property PHY State Configured. Slave (0) and Master (1) PHY states are defined in IEEE 802.3.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:PHY State
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Two PHYs that are physically connected must be configured to use opposing PHY States. In other words, one PHY must be configured to be the Master, and the other PHY must be configured to be the Slave.
In traditional Ethernet networks, this master/slave state is negotiated automatically. However, in automotive Ethernet networks such as IEEE 100BASE-T1, the master/slave state is configured statically and is typically determined by the PHY State setting of the ECU that you are connecting to.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application