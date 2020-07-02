Intf.Enet.LinkSpeedConf

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Indicates the link speed that is configured for the Ethernet interface. This property is configured using NI-MAX or the System Configuration property Link Speed Configured.
LinkSpeedConfigured is a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:
|Enumeration
|Value
|Description
|1
|100 Mb/s
|The Ethernet interface is configured for 100 Mb/s (Fast Ethernet) capability.
|2
|1000 Mb/s
|The Ethernet interface is configured for 1000 Mb/s (Gigabit) capability.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Link Speed Configured
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application