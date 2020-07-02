From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Intf.Enet.IpV4Addr

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Indicates the IPv4 address that is configured on the XNET interface in the network by the OS stack.

The IPv4 address is returned as a string in dotted-decimal notation. For example, 192.0.2.1.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:IPv4 Address

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

