Intf.Enet.IpV4Addr

Indicates the IPv4 address that is configured on the XNET interface in the network by the OS stack.
The IPv4 address is returned as a string in dotted-decimal notation. For example, 192.0.2.1.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:IPv4 Address
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application