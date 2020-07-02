From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Intf.Enet.Ept.TxBandw

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Configures the maximum bandwidth for the credit-based shaper algorithm specified in IEEE Std 802.1Q, which is used for all transmissions from the endpoint.

The value for this property is in units of bits per second.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Endpoint:Transmit Bandwidth

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

The Transmit Bandwidth property applies when you call XNET Write (Frame Ethernet) to transmit frames using an endpoint session. The endpoint is the highest importance for transmit, and the OS stack is lower importance. This property corresponds to the adminIdleSlope parameter as described in IEEE Std 802.1Q. The default value corresponds to 75% of a 100 Mb/s link.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics