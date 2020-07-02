Intf.Enet.Adjust

As an example for using this property, consider an application that synchronizes a DAQmx and an XNET device using a start trigger signal.

The start trigger signal ensures that the hardware devices begin their I/O simultaneously, but the resulting timestamps (e.g., t0 in waveforms) might appear different because each driver initializes its time from the operating system at a different time. The difference in appearance is cosmetic, as the I/O is actually synchronized. In order to mitigate this difference, you can retrieve the timestamp of the start trigger from DAQmx and XNET, subtract one from the other, and write that difference to this property.