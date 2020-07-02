Intf.Enet.Adjust

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Applies a positive or negative phase adjustment, in nanoseconds, to the local time that is used to timestamp Ethernet frames.
For more information about Ethernet frames, see XNET Read (Frame Ethernet). This adjustment can be used to align the local time with another timescale.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Adjust Local Time
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Write
As an example for using this property, consider an application that synchronizes a DAQmx and an XNET device using a start trigger signal.
The start trigger signal ensures that the hardware devices begin their I/O simultaneously, but the resulting timestamps (e.g., t0 in waveforms) might appear different because each driver initializes its time from the operating system at a different time. The difference in appearance is cosmetic, as the I/O is actually synchronized. In order to mitigate this difference, you can retrieve the timestamp of the start trigger from DAQmx and XNET, subtract one from the other, and write that difference to this property.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application