Intf.EchoTx?

Determines whether Frame Input or Signal Input sessions contain frames that the interface transmits.
When this property is true, and a frame transmit is complete for an Output session, the frame is echoed to the Input session. Frame Input sessions can use the Flags field to differentiate frames received from the bus and frames the interface transmits.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Echo Transmit?
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
When using XNET Read (Frame CAN), XNET Read (Frame FlexRay), or XNET Read (Frame LIN), the Flags field is parsed into an echo? Boolean in the frame cluster. When using XNET Read (Frame Raw), you can parse the Flags field manually by reviewing the Raw Frame Format section. Signal Input sessions cannot differentiate the origin of the incoming data.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application