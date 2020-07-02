From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Intf.EchoTx?

Download Manual
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Determines whether Frame Input or Signal Input sessions contain frames that the interface transmits.

When this property is true, and a frame transmit is complete for an Output session, the frame is echoed to the Input session. Frame Input sessions can use the Flags field to differentiate frames received from the bus and frames the interface transmits.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Echo Transmit?

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

When using XNET Read (Frame CAN), XNET Read (Frame FlexRay), or XNET Read (Frame LIN), the Flags field is parsed into an echo? Boolean in the frame cluster. When using XNET Read (Frame Raw), you can parse the Flags field manually by reviewing the Raw Frame Format section. Signal Input sessions cannot differentiate the origin of the incoming data.

spd-note-note
Note

Echoed frames are placed into the input sessions only after the frame transmit is complete. If there are bus problems (for example, no listener) such that the frame did not transmit, the frame is not received.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

