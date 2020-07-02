From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Intf.CAN.TxPause

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Indicates whether the CAN hardware pauses before transmitting the next frame.

When this property is enabled, the CAN hardware waits for two full bit times after successful transmission before transmitting the next frame. This allows other CAN nodes to transmit lower priority CAN messages while this CAN node is transmitting high-priority CAN messages with high speed. Default value is False.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:CAN:Transmit Pause

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

