Intf.CAN.TxPause

Indicates whether the CAN hardware pauses before transmitting the next frame.
When this property is enabled, the CAN hardware waits for two full bit times after successful transmission before transmitting the next frame. This allows other CAN nodes to transmit lower priority CAN messages while this CAN node is transmitting high-priority CAN messages with high speed. Default value is False.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:CAN:Transmit Pause
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application