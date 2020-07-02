Intf.CAN.TcvrType

Use the XNET Interface CAN:Transceiver Capability property to determine whether your hardware supports a software-selectable transceiver.

You can use the Transceiver Type property to determine the currently configured transceiver type. The following table lists accepted values:

Enumeration Value High-Speed (HS) 0 Low-Speed (LS) 1 Single Wire (SW) 2 External (Ext) 3 Disconnect (Disc) 4

The default value for this property depends on the hardware you are using. If you have fixed-personality hardware, the default value is the hardware value. If you have hardware that supports software-selectable transceivers, the default is High-Speed.

Transceiver Configuration

High-Speed (HS) enables the high-speed transceiver, which supports baud rates of 40 kbaud to 1 Mbaud. When using a high-speed transceiver, you can also communicate with a CAN FD bus. Refer to Interface:CAN:64bit FD Baud Rate for more information about supported CAN FD baud rates.

Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant (LS/FT) enables the low-speed/fault-tolerant transceiver. This transceiver supports baud rates of 40–125 kbaud.

Single Wire (SW) enables the single wire transceiver. A single wire transceiver supports baud rates of 33.333 kbaud and 83.333 kbaud.

External (Ext) allows you to use an external transceiver to connect to your CAN bus. Refer to Interface:CAN:External Transceiver Config for more information.

Disconnect (Disc) allows you to disconnect the CAN controller chip from the connector. You can use this value when you physically change the external transceiver.