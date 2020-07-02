Intf.CAN.TcvrState

The transceiver state controls whether the transceiver is asleep or communicating, as well as configuring other special modes. The following table lists the accepted values.

Enumeration Value Normal 0 Sleep 1 Single Wire Wakeup 2 Single Wire High-Speed 3

Normal

Normal state sets the transceiver to normal communication mode. If the transceiver is in the Sleep mode, this performs a local wakeup of the transceiver and CAN controller chip.

Sleep

Sleep state sets the transceiver and CAN controller chip to Sleep (or standby) mode. You can set the interface to Sleep mode only while the interface is communicating. If the interface has not been started, setting the transceiver to Sleep mode returns an error.

Before going to sleep, all pending transmissions are transmitted onto the CAN bus. Once all pending frames have been transmitted, the interface and transceiver go into Sleep (or standby) mode. Once the interface enters Sleep mode, further communication is not possible until a wakeup occurs.

The transceiver and CAN controller wake from Sleep mode when either a local wakeup or remote wakeup occurs. A local wakeup occurs when the application sets the transceiver state to either Normal or Single Wire Wakeup. A remote wakeup occurs when a remote node transmits a CAN frame (referred to as the wakeup frame). The wakeup frame wakes up the NI-XNET interface transceiver and CAN controller chip. The CAN controller chip does not receive or acknowledge the wakeup frame.

After detecting the wakeup frame and idle bus, the CAN interface enters Normal mode. When the local or remote wakeup occurs, frame transmissions resume from the point at which the original Sleep mode was set.

You can use XNET Read (State CAN Comm) to detect when a wakeup occurs. To suspend the application while waiting for the remote wakeup, use XNET Wait (CAN Remote Wakeup).

Single Wire Wakeup

For a remote wakeup to occur for Single Wire transceivers, the node that transmits the wakeup frame first must place the network into the Single Wire Wakeup Transmission mode by asserting a higher voltage.

This state sets a Single Wire transceiver into the Single Wire Wakeup Transmission mode, which forces the Single Wire transceiver to drive a higher voltage level on the network to wake up all sleeping nodes. Other than this higher voltage, this mode is similar to Normal mode. CAN frames can be received and transmitted normally.

If you are not using a Single Wire transceiver, setting this state returns an error. If your current mode is Single Wire High-Speed, setting this mode returns an error because you are not allowed to wake up the bus in high-speed mode.

The application controls the timing of how long the wakeup voltage is driven. The application typically changes to Single Wire Wakeup mode, transmits a single wakeup frame, and then returns to Normal mode.

Single Wire High-Speed

This state sets a Single Wire transceiver into Single Wire High-Speed Communication mode. If you are not using a Single Wire transceiver, setting this state returns an error.

Single Wire High-Speed Communication mode disables the transceiver's internal waveshaping function, allowing the SAE J2411 High Speed baud rate of 83.333 kbytes/s to be used. The disadvantage versus Single Wire Normal Communication mode, which only allows the SAE J2411 baud rate of 33.333 kbytes/s, is degraded EMC performance. Other than the disabled waveshaping, this mode is similar to Normal mode. CAN frames can be received and transmitted normally.

This mode has no relationship to High-Speed transceivers. It is merely a higher speed mode of the Single Wire transceiver, typically used to download data when the onboard network is attached to an offboard tester ECU.

The Single Wire transceiver does not support use of this mode in conjunction with Sleep mode. For example, a remote wakeup cannot transition from sleep to this Single Wire High-Speed mode. Therefore, setting the mode to Sleep from Single Wire High-Speed mode returns an error.