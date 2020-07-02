From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Intf.CAN.Term

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Configures the onboard termination of the NI-XNET interface CAN connector (port) to be Off or On. CAN hardware can have different termination requirements;, and the Off and On values have different meanings.

Note

You can modify this property only when the interface is stopped. This property does not take effect until the interface is started.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:CAN:Termination

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

High-Speed CAN

High-Speed CAN networks are typically terminated on the bus itself instead of within a node. However, NI-XNET allows you to configure termination within the node to simplify testing. If your bus already has the correct amount of termination, leave this property in the default state of Off. However, if you require termination, set this property to On.

Value Meaning Description
Off Disabled Termination is disabled
On Enabled Termination (120 kΩ) is enabled

Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant CAN

Every node on a low-speed CAN network requires termination for each CAN data line (CAN_H and CAN_L). This configuration allows the Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant CAN port to provide fault detection and recovery.

In general, if the existing network has an overall network termination of 125 Ω or less, select the default 4.99 kΩ option. Otherwise, you should turn on termination to enable the 1.11 kΩ option.

Value Meaning Description
Off 4.99 kΩ Termination is set to 4.99 kΩ
On 1.11 kΩ Termination is set to 1.11 kΩ

Single Wire CAN

The ISO standard requires single wire transceivers to have a 9.09 kΩ resistor, and no additional configuration is supported.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

