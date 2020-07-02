Intf.CAN.Term

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Configures the onboard termination of the NI-XNET interface CAN connector (port) to be Off or On. CAN hardware can have different termination requirements;, and the Off and On values have different meanings.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:CAN:Termination
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
High-Speed CAN networks are typically terminated on the bus itself instead of within a node. However, NI-XNET allows you to configure termination within the node to simplify testing. If your bus already has the correct amount of termination, leave this property in the default state of Off. However, if you require termination, set this property to On.
|Value
|Meaning
|Description
|Off
|Disabled
|Termination is disabled
|On
|Enabled
|Termination (120 kΩ) is enabled
Every node on a low-speed CAN network requires termination for each CAN data line (CAN_H and CAN_L). This configuration allows the Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant CAN port to provide fault detection and recovery.
In general, if the existing network has an overall network termination of 125 Ω or less, select the default 4.99 kΩ option. Otherwise, you should turn on termination to enable the 1.11 kΩ option.
|Value
|Meaning
|Description
|Off
|4.99 kΩ
|Termination is set to 4.99 kΩ
|On
|1.11 kΩ
|Termination is set to 1.11 kΩ
The ISO standard requires single wire transceivers to have a 9.09 kΩ resistor, and no additional configuration is supported.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application