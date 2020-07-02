Intf.CAN.Term

High-Speed CAN

High-Speed CAN networks are typically terminated on the bus itself instead of within a node. However, NI-XNET allows you to configure termination within the node to simplify testing. If your bus already has the correct amount of termination, leave this property in the default state of Off. However, if you require termination, set this property to On.

Value Meaning Description Off Disabled Termination is disabled On Enabled Termination (120 kΩ) is enabled

Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant CAN

Every node on a low-speed CAN network requires termination for each CAN data line (CAN_H and CAN_L). This configuration allows the Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant CAN port to provide fault detection and recovery.

In general, if the existing network has an overall network termination of 125 Ω or less, select the default 4.99 kΩ option. Otherwise, you should turn on termination to enable the 1.11 kΩ option.

Value Meaning Description Off 4.99 kΩ Termination is set to 4.99 kΩ On 1.11 kΩ Termination is set to 1.11 kΩ

Single Wire CAN

The ISO standard requires single wire transceivers to have a 9.09 kΩ resistor, and no additional configuration is supported.