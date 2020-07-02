Intf.CAN.FdIsoMode

This property is valid only when the interface is in CAN FD(+BRS) mode. It specifies whether the interface is working in the ISO CAN FD standard (ISO standard 11898-1:2015) or non-ISO CAN FD standard (Bosch CAN FD 1.0 specification).

Two ports using different standards (ISO CAN FD vs. non-ISO CAN FD) cannot communicate with each other.

When you use a CAN FD database (DBC or FIBEX file created with NI-XNET), you can specify the ISO CAN FD mode when creating an alias name for the database.

An alias is created automatically when you open a new database in the NI-XNET Database Editor. The specified ISO CAN FD mode is used as default, which you can change in the session using this property.

Note In ISO CAN FD mode, for every transmitted frame, you can specify in the database or frame header whether a frame must be sent in CAN 2.0, CAN FD, or CAN FD+BRS mode. In the frame type field of the frame header, received frames indicate whether they have been sent with CAN 2.0, CAN FD, or CAN FD+BRS. You cannot use the Interface:CAN:Transmit I/O Mode property in ISO CAN FD mode, as the frame defines the transmit mode.

Note In Non-ISO CAN FD mode, CAN data frames are received at CAN data typed frames, which is either CAN 2.0, CAN FD, or CAN FD+BRS, but you cannot distinguish the standard in which the frame has been transmitted.