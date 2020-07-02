Intf.CAN.FdIsoMode

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Indicates whether the interface is working in the ISO CAN FD standard or non-ISO CAN FD standard.
The default value for this property is ISO.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:CAN:FD ISO Mode
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
This property is valid only when the interface is in CAN FD(+BRS) mode. It specifies whether the interface is working in the ISO CAN FD standard (ISO standard 11898-1:2015) or non-ISO CAN FD standard (Bosch CAN FD 1.0 specification).
Two ports using different standards (ISO CAN FD vs. non-ISO CAN FD) cannot communicate with each other.
When you use a CAN FD database (DBC or FIBEX file created with NI-XNET), you can specify the ISO CAN FD mode when creating an alias name for the database.
An alias is created automatically when you open a new database in the NI-XNET Database Editor. The specified ISO CAN FD mode is used as default, which you can change in the session using this property.
In ISO CAN FD mode, for every transmitted frame, you can specify in the database or frame header whether a frame must be sent in CAN 2.0, CAN FD, or CAN FD+BRS mode. In the frame type field of the frame header, received frames indicate whether they have been sent with CAN 2.0, CAN FD, or CAN FD+BRS. You cannot use the Interface:CAN:Transmit I/O Mode property in ISO CAN FD mode, as the frame defines the transmit mode.
You also can set the mode to Legacy ISO mode. In this mode, the behavior is the same as in Non-ISO CAN FD mode (Interface:CAN:Transmit I/O Mode is working, and received frames have the CAN data type). But the interface is working in ISO CAN FD mode, so you can communicate with other ISO CAN FD devices. Use this mode only for compatibility with existing applications.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application