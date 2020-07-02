From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Table Of Contents

Intf.CAN.EdgeFilter

Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

When this property is enabled, the CAN hardware requires two consecutive dominant time quanta (tq) to detect an edge for hard synchronization.The default value for this property is False.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:CAN:Enable Edge FIlter

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

