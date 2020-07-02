Intf.CAN.EdgeFilter

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
When this property is enabled, the CAN hardware requires two consecutive dominant time quanta (tq) to detect an edge for hard synchronization.The default value for this property is False.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:CAN:Enable Edge FIlter
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application