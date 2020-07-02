From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Table Of Contents

Intf.CAN.DisProtExcHdlng

Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Indicates whether default protocol exception handling is disabled and the CAN hardware transmits an error frame instead.

A protocol exception occurs when CAN hardware detects an invalid combination of bits on the CAN bus reserved for a future protocol expansion. NI-XNET allows you to define how the hardware should behave in case of a protocol exception.

Value Meaning Description
False Property is enabled CAN hardware stops receiving frames and starts a bus integration.
True Property is disabled CAN hardware transmits an error frame when it detects a protocol exception condition.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:CAN:Disable Protocol Exception Handling

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

