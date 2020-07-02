Intf.CAN.DisProtExcHdlng

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Indicates whether default protocol exception handling is disabled and the CAN hardware transmits an error frame instead.
A protocol exception occurs when CAN hardware detects an invalid combination of bits on the CAN bus reserved for a future protocol expansion. NI-XNET allows you to define how the hardware should behave in case of a protocol exception.
|Value
|Meaning
|Description
|False
|Property is enabled
|CAN hardware stops receiving frames and starts a bus integration.
|True
|Property is disabled
|CAN hardware transmits an error frame when it detects a protocol exception condition.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:CAN:Disable Protocol Exception Handling
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application