Intf.BusErrToInStrm?

Configures the hardware to place a CAN or LIN bus error frame into the Stream Input queue after it is generated.
A bus error frame is generated when the hardware detects a bus error.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Bus Error Frames to Input Stream?
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application