Frm.SkipNCyclic

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

When set to a nonzero value N, this property causes the next N cyclic frames to be skipped.

Note that only CAN interfaces currently support this property.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Frame:Skip N Cyclic Frames

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Write

When the frame's transmission time arrives and the skip count is nonzero, a frame value is dequeued (if this is not a single-point session), and the skip count is decremented, but the frame actually is not transmitted across the bus. When the skip count decrements to 0, subsequent cyclic transmissions resume. This property is valid only for output sessions and frames with cyclic timing (that is, not event-based frames).

This property is useful for testing of ECU behavior when a cyclic frame is expected, but is missing for N cycles.

spd-note-note
Note

This property affects the active frame object in the session. Review the Frame:Active property to learn more about setting a property on an active frame.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

