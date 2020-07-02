Frm.SkipNCyclic

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
When set to a nonzero value N, this property causes the next N cyclic frames to be skipped.
Note that only CAN interfaces currently support this property.
Data type:
Long Name: Frame:Skip N Cyclic Frames
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Write
When the frame's transmission time arrives and the skip count is nonzero, a frame value is dequeued (if this is not a single-point session), and the skip count is decremented, but the frame actually is not transmitted across the bus. When the skip count decrements to 0, subsequent cyclic transmissions resume. This property is valid only for output sessions and frames with cyclic timing (that is, not event-based frames).
This property is useful for testing of ECU behavior when a cyclic frame is expected, but is missing for N cycles.
This property affects the active frame object in the session. Review the Frame:Active property to learn more about setting a property on an active frame.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application