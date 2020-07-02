Frame:LIN:Transmit N Corrupted Checksums

When set to a nonzero value, this property causes the next N number of checksums to be corrupted.

The checksum is corrupted by negating the value calculated per the database; (EnhancedValue * -1) or (ClassicValue * -1). This property is valid only for output sessions. If the frame is transmitted in an unconditional or sporadic schedule slot, N is always decremented for each frame transmission. If the frame is transmitted in an event-triggered slot and a collision occurs, N is not decremented. In that case, N is decremented only when the collision resolving schedule is executed and the frame is successfully transmitted. If the frame is the only one to transmit in the event-triggered slot (no collision), N is decremented at event-triggered slot time.

This property is useful for testing ECU behavior when a corrupted checksum is transmitted.

Note This property affects the active frame object in the session. Review the Frame:Active property to learn more about setting a property on an active frame.

Data type: