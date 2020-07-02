From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Configures whether the output session automatically uses the MAC Address property as the source MAC address in transmitted frames.
Data type:
Long Name: Ethernet:Source MAC Address Auto?
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application