Ethernet:Source MAC Address Auto?

Last Modified: February 5, 2020

Configures whether the output session automatically uses the MAC Address property as the source MAC address in transmitted frames.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Ethernet:Source MAC Address Auto?

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

