This is a cumulative count of frames received by the session while started.
When logging is off, these frames can be obtained from XNET Read. When logging is on, these frames are stored in the log file. When an input session is used for the Ethernet endpoint, the Interface:Ethernet:Endpoint:Receive Filter property determines which frames are received by the session.
Data type:
Long Name: Ethernet:Number of Frames Received
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application