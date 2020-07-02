From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Ethernet:Number of Frames Received

Last Modified: February 5, 2020

This is a cumulative count of frames received by the session while started.

When logging is off, these frames can be obtained from XNET Read. When logging is on, these frames are stored in the log file. When an input session is used for the Ethernet endpoint, the Interface:Ethernet:Endpoint:Receive Filter property determines which frames are received by the session.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Ethernet:Number of Frames Received

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

