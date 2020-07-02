From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Ethernet:Logging:Filepath

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 5, 2020

Specifies the path to the file in which you want to log data. The file must use the .pcap extension.

No default file path is provided; you must write this property with a valid file path when you use the Mode property to enable logging. The operation used to create the file is determined by the Operation property.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Ethernet:Logging:Filepath

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics