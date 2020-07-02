From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Cluster

Last Modified: February 5, 2020

Returns the cluster (network) used with XNET Create Session.

Use this property on the block diagram as follows:

  • As a refnum wired to a property node to access information for the cluster and its objects (frames, signals, and so on).
  • As a string containing the cluster name. This name typically is the database alias followed by the cluster name.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Cluster

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

