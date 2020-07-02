From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

PayldLen

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Number of bytes of data in the PDU's payload.

This number can be less than the payload length of mapped frames.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Payload Length

Class: XNET PDU

Permissions: Read/Write

This property is required. If the property does not contain a valid value, and you create an XNET session that uses this PDU, the session returns an error. To ensure that the property contains a valid value, you can do one of the following:

  • Use a database file (or alias) to create the session. The file formats require a valid value in the text for this property.
  • Set a value in LabVIEW using the property node. This is required when you create your own in-memory database (:memory:) rather than using a file. The property does not contain a default in this case, so you must set a valid value prior to creating a session.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

