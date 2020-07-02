From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Number of bytes of data in the PDU's payload.
This number can be less than the payload length of mapped frames.
Data type:
Long Name: Payload Length
Class: XNET PDU
Permissions: Read/Write
This property is required. If the property does not contain a valid value, and you create an XNET session that uses this PDU, the session returns an error. To ensure that the property contains a valid value, you can do one of the following:
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application