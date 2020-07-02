From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Short name (string) identifying the PDU.
The I/O name (long name) contains qualifiers, such as database name, to ensure that it is unique. If you write this property, it changes both short and long name.
The short name is limited to 128 characters. A PDU name must be unique for all PDUs in a cluster.
Data type:
Long Name: Name (Short)
Class: XNET PDU
Permissions: Read/Write
Lowercase letters (a–z), uppercase letters (A–Z), numbers, and the underscore (_) are valid characters for the short name. The space ( ), period (.), and other special characters are not supported within the name. The short name must begin with a letter (uppercase or lowercase) or underscore, and not a number.
You can write this property to change the PDU's short name. When you do this and then use the original XNET PDU that contains the old name, errors can result because the old name cannot be found. Follow these steps to avoid this problem:
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application