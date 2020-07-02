From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Mux.Subframes

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Returns an array of subframes contained in the multiplexed PDU (array of XNET Subframe I/O Name).

A subframe defines a group of signals transmitted using the same multiplexer value. Only one subframe is transmitted in the PDU at a time.

You can define a subframe by creating a subframe object as a child of a PDU.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Subframes

Class: XNET PDU

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

