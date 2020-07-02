Mux.Subframes

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Returns an array of subframes contained in the multiplexed PDU (array of XNET Subframe I/O Name).
A subframe defines a group of signals transmitted using the same multiplexer value. Only one subframe is transmitted in the PDU at a time.
You can define a subframe by creating a subframe object as a child of a PDU.
Data type:
Long Name: Subframes
Class: XNET PDU
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application