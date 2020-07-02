ConfigStatus

Configuration Status returns an NI-XNET error code. You can pass the value to the Simple Error Handler error code input to convert the value to a text description (on message output) of the configuration problem.

By default, incorrectly configured PDUs in the database are not returned from the XNET Cluster PDUs property because they cannot be used in the bus communication. You can change this behavior by setting the XNET Database ShowInvalidFromOpen? property to True. When the configuration status of a PDU became invalid after the database is opened, the PDU still is returned from the Cluster PDUs property even ifShowInvalidFromOpen? is False.

The following are examples of invalid PDU configuration: