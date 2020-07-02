From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Priority of this run-once LIN schedule when multiple run-once schedules are pending for execution.
The valid range for this property is 1–254. Lower values correspond to higher priority.
Data type:
Long Name: Priority
Class: XNET LIN Schedule
Permissions: Read/Write
This property applies only when the Run Mode property is Once. Run-once schedule requests are queued for execution based on this property. When all run-once schedules have completed, the master returns to the previously running continuous schedule (or null).
Run-continuous schedule requests are not queued. Only the most recent run-continuous schedule is used, and it executes only if no run-once schedule is pending. Therefore, a run-continuous schedule has an effective priority of 255, but this property is not used.
Null schedule requests take effect immediately and supercede any running run-once or run-continuous schedule. The queue of pending run-once schedule requests is flushed (emptied without running them). Therefore, a null schedule has an effective priority of 0, but this property is not used.
This property is not read from the database, but is handled like a database property. After opening the database, the default value is returned, and you can change the property. But similar to database properties, you cannot change it after a session is created.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application