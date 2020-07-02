From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

XNET LIN Schedule Entry Class

Last Modified: December 6, 2019

Reads and writes properties for an XNET LIN Schedule Entry I/O name.

Use the XNET LIN Schedule Entry property node to set or modify properties for an XNET LIN Schedule Entry I/O name.

Name Description
CollResSched LIN schedule that resolves a collision for this event-triggered entry.
Delay Time from the start of this entry (slot) to the start of the next entry.
EventID Event-triggered entry identifier.
Frames Array of frames for this LIN schedule entry.
NameShort Short name (string) identifying the LIN schedule entry.
NodeConfFFDataBytes Array of 8 bytes containing raw data for LIN node configuration.
Schedule LIN schedule that uses this entry.
Type Determines the mechanism used to transfer frames in this schedule entry (slot).

