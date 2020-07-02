From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

NodeConfFFDataBytes

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Array of 8 bytes containing raw data for LIN node configuration.

The node configuration service is executed only if the schedule entry Type is set to Node configuration.

Caution

This property is not saved to the FIBEX file. If you write this property, save the database, and reopen it, the node configuration services are not contained in the database. Writing this property is useful only in the NI-XNET session immediately following.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Data Bytes

Class: XNET LIN Schedule Entry

Permissions: Read/Write

Node configuration defines a set of services used to configure slave nodes in the cluster.

Each service has a specific set of parameters coded in this byte array. In the LDF file, those parameters are stored, for example, in the node (ECU) or the frame object. NI-XNET LDF reader composes those parameters to the byte values like they are sent on the bus.

The LIN specification document describes node configuration services and the mapping of parameters to raw format bytes.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

