NodeConfFFDataBytes

Array of 8 bytes containing raw data for LIN node configuration.
The node configuration service is executed only if the schedule entry Type is set to Node configuration.
Data type:
Long Name: Data Bytes
Class: XNET LIN Schedule Entry
Permissions: Read/Write
Node configuration defines a set of services used to configure slave nodes in the cluster.
Each service has a specific set of parameters coded in this byte array. In the LDF file, those parameters are stored, for example, in the node (ECU) or the frame object. NI-XNET LDF reader composes those parameters to the byte values like they are sent on the bus.
The LIN specification document describes node configuration services and the mapping of parameters to raw format bytes.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application