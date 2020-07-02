From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Frames

Last Modified: December 6, 2019

Array of frames for this LIN schedule entry.

If the entry Type is Unconditional, this array contains one element, which is the single Unconditional frame.

If the entry Type is Sporadic or Event-triggered, this array contains one or more Unconditional frames. When multiple frames are pending for this entry, the order in the array determines the priority to transmit.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Frames

Class: XNET LIN Schedule Entry

Permissions: Read/Write

If frames are pending in multiple ECUs, a collision will typically occur. When the XNET interface is acting as master and a collision occurs, the master automatically writes a schedule request for the Collision Resolving Schedule. This resolves the collision automatically so that your application can proceed.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

