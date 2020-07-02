From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Array of frames for this LIN schedule entry.
If the entry Type is Unconditional, this array contains one element, which is the single Unconditional frame.
If the entry Type is Sporadic or Event-triggered, this array contains one or more Unconditional frames. When multiple frames are pending for this entry, the order in the array determines the priority to transmit.
Data type:
Long Name: Frames
Class: XNET LIN Schedule Entry
Permissions: Read/Write
If frames are pending in multiple ECUs, a collision will typically occur. When the XNET interface is acting as master and a collision occurs, the master automatically writes a schedule request for the Collision Resolving Schedule. This resolves the collision automatically so that your application can proceed.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application