From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

EventID

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: December 6, 2019

Event-triggered entry identifier.

This identifier is unprotected (NI-XNET handles the protection). This property applies only when the entry type is event triggered. This identifier is for the event-triggered entry itself, and the first payload byte is for the protected identifier of the contained unconditional frame.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Event Identifier

Class: XNET LIN Schedule Entry

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics