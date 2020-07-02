From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Event-triggered entry identifier.
This identifier is unprotected (NI-XNET handles the protection). This property applies only when the entry type is event triggered. This identifier is for the event-triggered entry itself, and the first payload byte is for the protected identifier of the contained unconditional frame.
Data type:
Long Name: Event Identifier
Class: XNET LIN Schedule Entry
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application