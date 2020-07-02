From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Time from the start of this entry (slot) to the start of the next entry.
This property uses a double value in seconds, with the fractional part used for milliseconds or microseconds.
Data type:
Long Name: Delay
Class: XNET LIN Schedule Entry
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application