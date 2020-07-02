From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Table Of Contents

Delay

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: December 6, 2019

Time from the start of this entry (slot) to the start of the next entry.

This property uses a double value in seconds, with the fractional part used for milliseconds or microseconds.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Delay

Class: XNET LIN Schedule Entry

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

