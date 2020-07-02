From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

XNET ECU Properties

Last Modified: December 6, 2019

Name Description
Cluster Provides the I/O name of the parent cluster to which the ECU is connected.
Comment Comment describing the ECU object. A comment is a string containing up to 65535 characters.
ConfigStatus Provides the configuration status of the ECU object.
FrmsRx Returns an array of I/O names of frames the ECU receives.
FrmsTx Returns an array of I/O names of frames the ECU transmits.
NameShort Short name (string) identifying the ECU object.
FlexRay.Coldstart? Indicates that the ECU transmits a startup frame.
FlexRay.ConnectedChs Specifies the channel(s) that the FlexRay ECU (node) is physically connected to.
FlexRay.StartupFrm Returns the I/O name of the startup frame the ECU sends.
FlexRay.WakeupChs Specifies the channel(s) on which the FlexRay ECU (node) is allowed to generate the wake-up pattern.
FlexRay.WakeupPtrn Specifies the number of repetitions of the wakeup symbol that are combined to form a wakeup pattern when the FlexRay ECU (node) enters the POC:WAKEUP_SEND state.
LIN.ConfigNAD Configured node address (NAD) of a LIN slave node.
LIN.FunctionID A 16-bit value identifying the function of the LIN node (ECU).
LIN.InitialNAD Initial node address (NAD) of a LIN slave node.
LIN.Master? Determines whether the ECU is a LIN master (True) or slave (False).
LIN.P2min Minimum time in seconds between reception of the last frame of the diagnostic request and the response sent by the node.
LIN.ProtclVer Version of the LIN standard used by this ECU.
LIN.STmin Minimum time in seconds the node requires to prepare for the next frame of the diagnostic service.
LIN.SupplierID A 16-bit value identifying the supplier of the LIN node (ECU).
J1939.PreferredAddress Specifies the preferred SAE J1939 node address to be used when simulating this ECU.
J1939.NodeName Specifies the SAE J1939 node name to be used when simulating this ECU.

