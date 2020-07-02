From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

LIN.P2min

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Minimum time in seconds between reception of the last frame of the diagnostic request and the response sent by the node.

This property must be defined before reading, either by writing to the property or by importing from an LDF.

spd-note-caution
Caution

This property is not saved in the FIBEX database. You can import it only from an LDF file.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: P2min

Class: XNET ECU

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics