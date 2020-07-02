From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Minimum time in seconds between reception of the last frame of the diagnostic request and the response sent by the node.
This property must be defined before reading, either by writing to the property or by importing from an LDF.
Data type:
Long Name: P2min
Class: XNET ECU
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application