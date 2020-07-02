From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

LIN.InitialNAD

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Initial node address (NAD) of a LIN slave node.

NAD is the address of a slave node and is used in diagnostic services. Initial NAD is replaced by Configured NAD with node configuration services. This property must be defined before reading, either by writing to the property or by importing from an LDF.

Caution

This property is not saved in the FIBEX database. You can import it only from an LDF file.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Initial NAD

Class: XNET ECU

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

