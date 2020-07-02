LIN.InitialNAD

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Initial node address (NAD) of a LIN slave node.
NAD is the address of a slave node and is used in diagnostic services. Initial NAD is replaced by Configured NAD with node configuration services. This property must be defined before reading, either by writing to the property or by importing from an LDF.
Data type:
Long Name: Initial NAD
Class: XNET ECU
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application