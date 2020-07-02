From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

LIN.FunctionID

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

A 16-bit value identifying the function of the LIN node (ECU).

This property must be defined before reading, either by writing to the property or by importing from an LDF.

Caution

This property is not saved in the FIBEX database. You can import it only from an LDF file.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Function ID

Class: XNET ECU

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

