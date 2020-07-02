From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Returns an array of I/O names of frames the ECU transmits.
This property defines all frames the ECU transmits. All frames an ECU transmits in a given cluster must be defined in the same cluster.
Data type:
Long Name: Frames Transmitted
Class: XNET ECU
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application