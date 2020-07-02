From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

FrmsRx

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Returns an array of I/O names of frames the ECU receives.

This property defines all frames the ECU receives. All frames an ECU receives in a given cluster must be defined in the same cluster.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Frames Received

Class: XNET ECU

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics