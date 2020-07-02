FlexRay.WakeupPtrn

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Specifies the number of repetitions of the wakeup symbol that are combined to form a wakeup pattern when the FlexRay ECU (node) enters the POC:WAKEUP_SEND state.
This property is relevant only when FlexRay:Wakeup Channels is set to a value other than None and XNET Session property FlexRay:Use Wakeup is True. Supported values for this property are 2–63.
Data type:
Long Name: Wakeup Pattern
Class: XNET ECU
Permissions: Read/Write
The POC:WAKEUP_SEND state is one of the FlexRay controller state transitions during the wakeup process. In this state, the controller sends the wakeup pattern on the specified Wakeup Channel and checks for collisions on the bus.
This property corresponds to the pWakeupPattern node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application