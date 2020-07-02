FlexRay.WakeupChs

Specifies the channel(s) on which the FlexRay ECU (node) is allowed to generate the wake-up pattern.
The default value of this property is None (the FlexRay ECU is not a wakeup node).
Data type:
Long Name: Wakeup Channels
Class: XNET ECU
Permissions: Read/Write
When importing from a FIBEX file, this parameter corresponds to a WAKE-UP-CHANNEL being set to True for each connected channel.
The values supported for this property (enumeration) are A = 1, B = 2, A and B = 3, and None = 4.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application