Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

FlexRay.WakeupChs

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Specifies the channel(s) on which the FlexRay ECU (node) is allowed to generate the wake-up pattern.

The default value of this property is None (the FlexRay ECU is not a wakeup node).

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Wakeup Channels

Class: XNET ECU

Permissions: Read/Write

When importing from a FIBEX file, this parameter corresponds to a WAKE-UP-CHANNEL being set to True for each connected channel.

The values supported for this property (enumeration) are A = 1, B = 2, A and B = 3, and None = 4.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics